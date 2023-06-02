In a comical video that has captured the attention of viewers, a little boy's earnest desire for a traditional Nigerian delicacy called "masa" took to the centre stage

Despite the father's logical explanation, highlighting the economic challenges faced by the country, the determined little boy continued to shed tears and insisted on his request

Netizens have pleaded with the father to reconsider and purchase the desired masa for his son, as they emphasised that the little boy was not responsible for the fuel scarcity

The footage shared on Tik Tok by @orji4dad showcased a father and his son sitting in a car, with the father who assumed the role of the cameraman to document the amusing exchange.

The adorable little boy dressed in a school uniform made his plea to his father, expressing his longing for a taste of the delectable masa.

Dad gives fuel scarcity as an excuse to deny son food. Photo Source: TikTok/@Orji

Source: TikTok

Adorable Boy in Tears as Father Refused to Buy Him Masa

Seemingly caught off guard, the father responded by questioning whether his son was aware of the current fuel prices in the country.

Reminding the boy of the rising cost of living, the father humorously remarked that even the household budget would need to be reduced.

Unfazed by his father's plea to calm down, the boy's tears persisted, which prompted the father to teach him soothing gestures like gently rubbing his hand on his chest.

Attempting to gauge the seriousness of his son's desire, the father posed a crucial question once again. He inquired if the boy truly comprehended the cost of fuel. Undeterred by his father's query, the little boy reaffirmed his unwavering desire for masa.

Throughout the video, the lighthearted banter between the father and son brought smiles and laughter to Tik Tok users with an outpouring of support and pleas to buy the boy masa.

Social Media Reactions:

@user6197165874166 commented:

"buy masa for the child joor wetin concern him with fuel."

@nhor_apparel said:

" He’s trying to calm down but its only Masa that can calm him down."

@halimasanusi0 said:

" Abeg buys masa for the little boy, watin concern am with fuel."

@godwinemenike8 said:

"Please buy masa for the boy."

@littlemyn07 said:

"Wettin concern him concern fuel, buy masa nor na president dey buy masa before?"

