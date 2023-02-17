A touching video shared on popular app, TikTok, captures a cute toddler complaining bitterly to his mother

In the sad video, the heartbroken toddler lamented over his mother's blatant refusal to give him candy

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding his mother over her method of discipline

A mother has been hailed online over her pattern of instilling discipline in her little son.

In a trending video, the concerned mother asked her son why he looked so sad, and he lamented over her refusal to give him candy.

Toddler complains to mum Photo Credit: @gabriellaarfam

Source: TikTok

He also claimed that his mother yelled at him which got him really emotional.

"You made me sad. You yelled at me. You told me I can't have candy and that made me really sad. I can't have candy. Well what can I have? I just want to be hungry. Please can you give me just one change?", the toddler said.

However, his mother stood firm in her decision not to give him candy. She ended up pampering him instead and wiping off his tears.

Social media reactions

@finnykins15 said:

“You yelled at me. Video footage of a calm soothing voice."

@paigenicole43 stated:

"I swear their actors the way they're so dramatic. My daughter says I broke her heart when I say no to candy lol."

@ragingblackgirl stated:

"I think I heard you yell. That "no you can not" was a little loud. He's so cute. I would fold & give him all the candy."

@kaylamarie7119 said:

"You are strong because he convinced me that you were in the wrong even though I saw the proof. He's soo cute."

@yammy2240 noted:

"I’m so happy you’re teaching him no means NO! Even if it’s hard to accept! He’s adorable."

@tmpelham added:

"U can tell he’s heard “if u were hungry you’d eat this food” my man said “I want to be hungry” blk moms are priceless."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng