Nigerians have begun to feel the heat of long queues following the scarcity of fuel in most filling stations across the country

This is as some stations are selling the product at a high price compared to the previous amount being offered for sale

In a new report, long queues are not present in stations selling above the official rate while in stations selling at the official rate of N165 experience a long queue

Queues have continued to build up in Abuja, Lagos and several other cities as people scrambled to get petrol for their cars and their electricity generators at a time of rising temperatures.

According to a report by Daily Trust, stations in Kaduna that sell above the official rate of N165 do not experience a build-up of long queues while stations that sell from N165, experience long queues because of its affordability.

Kano state

In Kano state, it was gathered that fuel scarcity persists because only two major suppliers are giving out the product daily and at N165 per litre. Hence, there is always a mad rush to get petrol.

Other stations who give out at the same price does that once a week, hence promoting black marketers.

The case is that others who have the fuel and do not experience long queues sell from N180, N200 and N220 per litre.

Lagos state

Fuel queues are gradually returning in some parts of the state.

It was observed that many stations are not selling and those selling are characterised by long queues.

A few stations without queues sell at N180 per litre as some are not selling at all.

Despite the insistence by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) that fuel should be sold at N165 per litre, stations still offer the product at an unofficial rate in major cities across the country.

