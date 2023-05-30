Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging dance video of three funny young Nigerian men in towels

The youths entered a room and put up a funny display as they did a choreography to an evergreen Nigerian song

Many persons were particular about the dance in the middle, saying he must have been the brain behind the idea

A funny dance video involving three Nigerian men in towels has sent social media into a frenzy.

Taking Nigerians down memory lane, the men did a choreography to the evergreen Nigerian song Opomulero by Angel howbeit in a funny manner.

They did a funny choreography. Photo Credit: @_freddie147

Source: Instagram

They made their way into a room and began to dance as the song kicked off in the background.

The young man in the middle stole the show as netizens passed funny remarks about how he performed. They moved their hands and waist like teens who are performing after a series of rehearsals.

The men kept their faces in a funny way throughout their display. The video seen on Instagram left people in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@onyxhair_bynellyng said:

"The guy in the middle usually leads choreography during his school days, you can't tell me otherwise."

@labakexx said:

@eseoghene954 said:

"Na so so disgrace this my boyfriend they disgrace me oona him Dey middle."

@_habyke said:

"Only if this is what they do when they’re all together, the world would have been a peaceful place."

@xin-nightwolf said:

"I swear it’s only Canadian strain and Blackwood that can give you this inspiration.. .. well so I heard.. as a man of God."

@i_am_tjan said:

"The guy in the middle reminds me of all those over sabi dancers."

@precious_x said:

"That one in the middle looks like he is the one that brought up the idea."

