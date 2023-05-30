On June 20, 2021, a Nigerian lady took to Twitter to pray, saying she would like to be a mother of twin babies

Two years later, her prayers were answered as she delivered a set of twins in 2023, making her wishes come true

She has returned to the same Twitter to share the testimony with her followers, who are stunned by the positive turn of events

A Nigerian woman who has always wanted to have twin babies has had her wishes granted.

The story started when the woman, @miss_she_du came on Twitter on June 20, 2021, and tweeted that she would like to have twins.

The woman prayed for twins and she got them. Photo credit: Twitter/@miss_she_du.

Two years later, the woman is back with a testimony, informing people that God made her heart desires to come to pass.

Woman gives birth to twins after tweeting about it

She wrote in the 2021 tweet:

"I want twins sha."

In a new tweet she made on May 27, 2023, the woman revealed that her heart desires have been provided by God as she is now a mother of twins.

She posted a photo showing her twin babies. She wrote in the new tweet:

"And God did."

Her testimony has stunned many people who took to the comment section of the tweet to congratulate her.

Also, many people tapped into her blessing by saying the same prayers she said two years ago.

See the full tweet below:

Twitter users react as woman gives birth to twins

@Irunnia_ said:

"Congratulations mama. I wish all of you the best in the bery future."

@Rene_noire commented:

"Awww congratulations my darling."

@Mazipita said:

"Congratulations mama. Blessings upon blessings."

@Speccablehawee commented:

"Congratulations. And I think I need to drop my own “I need twins” tweet too."

@CEOOnlineStore said:

"Congratulations!!!! I’ve been waiting to see a picture of them because your tweets about them make me laugh. Congratulations to you and your family once again."

Source: Legit.ng