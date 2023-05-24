A doting uncle captured his nephew's school experience, showcasing his daily ritual of gifting him biscuits and sweets at the end of each school day

The uncle's intention was clear; to make his nephew excited about going to school, and it proved to be effective

As the days went by, the child's demeanour began to change, and a radiant smile adorned his face every closing hour

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a heartwarming TikTok post, a loving uncle shared his tradition of giving his nephew small gifts like biscuits and sweets every day after school to make him enjoy his time there.

From the very first day, the uncle surprised his nephew at the end of each school day, bringing a smile to the young boy's face and making him more enthusiastic about his education.

Uncle gifts nephew daily to make himlove school. Photo source: TikTok/@joeyodame

Source: TikTok

The video captured the joy and excitement on the nephew's face as he eagerly awaited his daily treat.

The uncle's gesture created a bond between them and instilled a sense of happiness and anticipation in the young student.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The heartwarming post garnered positive reactions from viewers, with one person expressing a desire to be the uncle's nephew.

Amidst the playful comments, he even jokingly asked those who wished he be their nephew to submit their CV to join the family.

This touching display of love and encouragement highlighted small gestures' impact on a child's educational journey, fostering a positive attitude and creating lasting memories.

Social media reactions:

@chinonye_nwoye said:

"He's so small....to be starting school nah."

@mamacita_official15 noted:

"He is So Cute. Can I Book Him Down For My Future Grand Daughter Bless You, Uncle He has caring, Adorable Men In His Life."

@ceo_jite commented:

That birthday looked funny ...those children abt to hv a sugar rush ."

@foodiethatcancook:

"Best Uncle in the dam'n world, you all. ."

@wilsolpuo0p:

"I want to be your neph tooo."

@kojotakeiteasy:

"Me my childhood. If u always surprise me with sweets, let it continue or else I will cry for Africa."

Watch Video:

Little Boy in School Uniform Plays Drum Like a Pro Without Looking

In another thrilling story, Legit.ng shared how a little boy with a high level of talent amazed people with his drumming skills in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, the little kid accurately hit all the right notes to produce the sounds required for Nigeria's national anthem.

The boy did not break a sweat due to his immense talent, as he was able to take his eyes away from the drum without making a mistake.

Source: Legit.ng