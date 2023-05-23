In a heartfelt and inspiring TikTok post, @kadcoxofficial shared her incredible journey of triumph over adversity

In an emotional and inspiring TikTok post, @kadcoxofficial shared her testimony of triumph over adversity.

Nine years ago, she woke up to find herself crippled, and her world was turned upside down.

Girl moves from being paralyze!d to world champ. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kadcoxofficial

Source: TikTok

However, her story took a remarkable turn as she shared how God worked miracles in her life.

Today, she stands as a shining example of strength and determination.

Inspiring Story of Defying Expectations and Achieving Greatness

Against all odds, @kadcoxofficial has become a four-time Paralympic champion, showcasing her exceptional talent and unwavering spirit.

Not only has she conquered the sports arena, but she has also pursued her dreams academically, graduating as a physiotherapist.

Her remarkable achievements have been recognised with prestigious awards, including the MBE and OBE.

Through her TikTok post, @kadcoxofficial reminded us that no obstacle is insurmountable when faith and resilience are present.

Social media reactions:

@ahm_gift confessed:

" I cried while watching this video. God will surely favour me. I'm so happy for you."

@paulazaneleachlei noted:

"God works in different ways Stay Blessed, Sweetheart."

@badgalvernie commented:

"You even met the Queen...woooohooooo."

@tnskyers1 noted:

"This is beautifully motivating. Thanks for sharing; I can't wait until I get to a place to share my story purposefully."

@@owusuaa069 said:

"God is indeed the miracle worker ."

Watch the inspiring video:

Source: Legit.ng