The story of a high school student from New Orleans who has been accepted into more than 180 colleges and has received over $9 million in scholarship money has caught the attention of many people

The impressive black student set a new national record by receiving offers from 182 colleges and universities totaling more than $9 million in scholarships — more than any other college-bound senior in U.S. history

The student maybe taking the place of another student from Lafayette high school who was on the Guinness Book of World Records due to the fact that she got $8.7 million in scholarships in 2019

Dennis Maliq Barnes is a 16-year-old prodigy from New Orleans who has made headlines for his remarkable academic achievements.

He has been accepted into 182 colleges and universities across the country and has received more than $9 million in scholarships.

He is also graduating two years ahead of his peers with a 4.98 GPA and is already taking college courses at Southern University of New Orleans.

He said:

"I've always been the student I am but I think that I realized it in high school. I've never been like a bad student [getting] C's and D’s. I've always had A's and B's but when I got to high school, I just made it my business to be a straight-A student. It started there and opportunities just started opening up for me."

Barnes attends the International High School of New Orleans, a school that offers a rigorous curriculum and a language immersion program.

Barnes says his parents, Dennis Barnes Sr. and Reba Barnes, who are both college-educated Black people and graduates of Xavier University in New Orleans, have been his biggest influences and supporters.

Credits to whom it is due

He also credits his counselor Ms. Denise James, who guided him through the process of applying for colleges, and his faith in God, which he says keeps him grounded and motivated.

Barnes says he did not set out to break any records, but he became curious about how many schools he could get into and how much money he could earn in scholarships.

He says he started applying to schools in August 2022 and was amazed by the results. His school has contacted the Guinness Book of World Records to verify if his accomplishment is a new world record.

