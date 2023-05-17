A happy mother has posted a video of her three children, showing that she has a set of twins and a baby boy

In the TikTok video, which has melted many hearts, the baby boy was carried by his two sisters, who are twins

The video has attracted comments from TikTok users who gushed in the comment section about the children

A mother has shown off her three beautiful children in a TikTok video that has melted hearts.

TikTok user, @kallmesam_original is blessed with a set of twins, and also she has another newborn baby.

The set of twins holds their baby brother with love. Photo credit: TikTok/@kallmesam_original.

Source: TikTok

While the set of twins are girls, the newborn baby is a boy, and the video showed how he found comfort in the arms of her sisters.

Video shows twin sisters caring for their baby brother

In the video, the twin babies held the smaller child and cuddled him with so much love and attention.

The baby enjoyed the love, attention and pampering from his older sisters, who took pride in handling him like an egg.

The woman said that she feels blessed to have the children and that she is happy being their mother.

Many heartwarming reactions have trailed the video after it went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as twins hold their baby brother

