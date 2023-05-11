A leaked WhatsApp conversation between a man and a lady has generated reactions from Twitter users

The leaked chats, which are currently making the round on social media, shows the lady asking the man for rent

She told her man that she needed N1 million for rent, but he replied that he had just bought a house

An interesting WhatsApp conversation between a man and a woman has been leaked on social media.

The man was surprised when the lady suddenly chatted him up after a long time, and he wanted to know why he was remembered.

The lady asked her man for N1 million for rent.

Source: UGC

The lady said all was well, but she needed help to pay her rent.

Lady asks her man to give her N1 million for rent

The man was taken aback when she said she needed N1 million for her rent. He told the lady he would be unable to assist her since he just made major expenses.

According to him, he just bought a house worth N135 million and could not afford any more expenses at the moment.

The leaked chats have sparked funny reactions among Twitter users after it was reposted by @Naija_PR.

See the chats below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@james_ogunjimi said:

"Make money in secret. Spend it in secret. Enjoy life in secret. No need to tell her that you bought a house for 135m... To borrow or lend her 1m shouldn't be a problem at all... Though it all depends on the type of friendly relationship you guys are keeping."

@software_vogel commented:

"That is the best way to tell someone that you don't have money."

@Lost_DWTBF said:

"I have a friend that lies effortlessly when any girl bill am. That’s guy na highest for lamba."

