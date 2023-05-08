A young mother has sparked reactions on TikTok because of how she was pulled around by her child in public

The woman who was out with her child got into a shopping cart, and her son pulled it while she sat silently and enjoyed the funny ride

After watching the video, some called the woman a drama queen, while others expressed their desire to have their kids do the same

A mother entered a small shopping caravan and had her son pull her around in public.

In the funny video shared on TikTok, the woman and her son were at a place that looked like a store.

The woman allowed her son to pull her around in a shop. Photo credit: TikTok/@daisyande2.

Source: TikTok

The woman sat comfortably inside the cart while her son pulled with both hands.

Woman allows son to pull her around in a cart

They rode around the store in the full glare of every other person. She was smiling broadly like one enjoying the jolly ride.

It appeared the child had no difficulty in pulling the cart, and he probably enjoyed it.

The video sparked many reactions after it gained traction on TikTok, where it was posted by @daisyande2.

After the mother was accused her punishing the child, she responded that her son seemed to enjoy the fun.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Rose Mwende said:

"The best video of the year."

@Mamake Ethan commented:

"This is also decorated."

@Nikita said:

"Wishing my son will know what always awaits him."

Search commented:

"Let my daughter grow. She must do this."

@Lynne said:

"My drama queen."

@legs said:

"Your son is very strong to pull you in a cart."

@user2052970526794 said:

"You have decided to hurt them all and their father completely."

@mercyfortune961 commented:

"I feel for our little cutie."

@Gertrude said:

"The boy assumes the father of the bride."

Baby who refuses to wear clothes goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman posted a video of her daughter who refuses to sleep with clothes on.

The child prefers sleeping naked with only a piece of wrapper around her waist.

The woman hilariously referred to the child as one of her ancestors reborn.

Source: Legit.ng