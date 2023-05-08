A young Nigerian man went to a graveyard with his pals in a bid to free himself from curses affecting his life

According to him, a prophet told him that his ex-girlfriend placed curses on him and told him to pray in a graveyard

He had his graveyard prayer moment recorded as he begged people to join him so that the curses could be broken

A Nigerian youth has asked internet users to join him in prayers to break the curses his ex-girlfriend placed on him.

He said that he misbehaves on social media and offline, and a prophet blamed it on his ex-girlfriend.

Nigerian man goes to the graveyard to break curses from his ex-girlfriend. Photo Credit: @virlaltv

Source: TikTok

He said the prophet revealed that his ex cursed him and he should pray in a graveyard to remove the curses.

In a video shared on TikTok, he went to a graveyard with two men and knelt before one of the graves with a bottle of wine as he prayed for the curses to be lifted.

He poured some of the wine on the grave as he appealed to the spirit to rise and remove the curse. He repeated the same thing on another grave,

The young man said it was necessary they recorded the exercise so others could join him in prayers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

black dove said:

"U guys are just talking u dont no the reason why.

"Maybe dey have blood covenant.

"Or something else ♥️♥️♥️u are free."

Turnbody said:

"@viral tv your mumu too much,go mosque,fasting dey occur make Imam pray for u on time jhoor."

Stanley Ben said:

"You have taken a bold step bro,i joined the archangel's and the 24 elders in heaven to cast away every spare on ur life."

Deborah said:

"God will deliver you for every cause your ex girlfriend laid upon you In Jesus name amen."

happyayuba227 said:

"Are u suppose to remove the curse in the name of Jesus or a prophet, coz am confused."

maryann said:

"My Ex was the curse of me loosing my twin babies I laid so many curses on him with dead babies in hand that guy has lost everything he ever worked for."

