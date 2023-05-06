A beautiful lady working as a house girl has narrated how her boss' kid always protects her interest in the house

The boy said he likes lying for the lady because he does not want her punished for failing in her nanny duties

Many people who reacted to the video of the boy and the maid said that the kid is her angel in the house

A lady working as a house girl, @matagayesu, for an oyinbo family abroad has shared a video to show just how kind one of the family's kids is to her.

In a clip that has gone viral, the lady called the 9-year-old kid and asked why he was always defending her. The boy said that he just does not want any trouble for her.

The boy said that the maid is like a sister to him. Photo source: @matagayesu

Source: TikTok

The lady said the day she only gave the kid biscuits as food, the boy lied that she cooked rice and chicken for him when his mother asked.

On the day the lady forgot to wake him up for school, the kid also came through for her and said she did but he was the one who went back to bed. The boy said he did all that because she is like a sister to him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

emilly da pretty said:

"But you pple do you know that these Arabs who know English they have good hearts for me am discovering it everyday."

Wadri Erick said:

"Because I don't want any trouble come to you He's exceptionally great....... How old is the boy?"

The lady replied:

"9 years."

suzan(angel) said:

"Wow he will be agood boss in future walai. May he continue with that spirit."

user4918948102343 said:

"He is such a sweet boy with a good heart."

Annette Atwooki said:

"Know that his an angel sent to protect you in that house. you should always thank God that you met such a humble soul in that house."

Chrisy said:

"He is exactly like my madams daughter. I love her so much."

star Brite said:

"Good boy thank you so much please county."

Source: Legit.ng