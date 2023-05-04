Video of a girl whose parents were surprised that she cleaned her room without support has gone viral on TikTok

The clip showed the cleaned room which was impeccably designed and painted in white

Both father and mother noticed the cleaned room and acted surprised that she could clean the room that well, again, they encouraged to keep doing so

A young girl who probably was always too busy to clean her room decided to do so one day.

She did all the work and left the door of the room open for cool air to get in but then her mother noticed the neatness of the room while passing through.

Parent's funny reaction to daughter's room. Photo credit: @karlambx Source: TikTok

She asked if it was her other sister who cleaned the room and her sister responded that she was not the one.

Video of the cleaned goes viral hitting over a million likes

Her mother, who was impressed, left with a proud smile on her face.

Her father who also noticed the cleaned room also asked if it was the other sister who cleaned the room and went further to suggest to the girl to clean the room more often as it gave it a radiant look.

Many social media users who commented said they would like to see what the room was like before it was cleaned.

The video gained over 1,000,000 likes with thousands of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@JTikTok reacted:

"Wait I'm so curious to see the room before it was cleaned."

@lykyk said:

"They act like it's the end of the world when we actually clean our rooms."

@Jassbeauty wrote:

"I'm curious how many times your sisters cleaned your room."

@user363784838:

"Lol he took your quarter. You cleaned ur room good and left the door open."

@alexismarlsol commented:

"The fact he pocketed the quarter."

@user8292993993:

"It's gonna rain hard tomorrow" & "The Lord is coming" Karla how bad was your room?!"

Young lady who washes toilet, cleans room showcases her hustle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A young lady has in a viral video shared by Gossip Mill TV on Instagram showcased what she does for a living. In the clip, she washed a toilet and kept a hotel room clean.

The lady said those saying rubbish about her can now see how she makes her living.

The lady told people not to ever envy her. She described herself as her mother's hope. She believes that God will bless her one day.

