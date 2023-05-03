A Nigerian man was overwhelmed with emotions as his Oyinbo heartthrob took their relationship to another level

The bold lady took his finger while he was having his meal and slid in the engagement ring in style

A video capturing the emotional moment and the man's heartwarming reaction has caused a stir on the net

A Nigerian man is finally off the singles' market after his bold Oyinbo girlfriend named Tiff made the big engagement move.

The young man identified as Moses was having his meal on the couch when the lady drew closer and held his hand.

She engaged her Nigerian lover. Photo Credit: @mosesandtiff

Source: TikTok

She then slid in a ring on his finger and this led to an eruption of jubilation from some persons in the background.

The man was overjoyed as the lady engaged him. She sealed the engagement with a deep kiss, as seen in a video shared on their TikTok page.

The excited man flaunted his engagement ring to the camera and kept admiring it while the lady smiled while looking at him.

A funny fellow in the background teased the man in Yoruba, saying the ring is a diamond one and was more valuable than the hair on his head. The fellow further urged the engaged man to show off his ring.

The man blushed as he showed off his hand. The couple's video has melted hearts online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Kelechi/Angela said:

"Congratulations."

ninarios420 said:

"Aawwww congratulations."

MrBrave said:

"Guuuuuyyyyy!"

Mr.&MrsOhaegbu said:

"Congratulations."

CLASSIC QUEEN said:

"Congrats guys."

Source: Legit.ng