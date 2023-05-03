A young lady returned back home after three years to surprise a nanny who raised her from childhood

The woman covered her face in shock and ran back on seeing the young lady who she took care of for 17 years

Social media users shared their thoughts on the heartwarming reunion video as the two burst into tears

A woman burst into tears as she reunited with her long-time nanny who she raised from her first year up until 17 years.

According to the lady, during her summer break, she flew back home after three years to surprise her nanny.

Both women shed tears. Photo Credit: @howzit_mense

Source: TikTok

On seeing her, the woman covered her face and held her head in shock and ran back. She would return to hug the young lady.

Both the young lady and the woman shed tears. The lovely reunion moment was captured in a heartwarming clip the young lady shared on TikTok.

She said that the woman did not recognise her at first.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

"Awwww so sweet."

saxifrage.NYC said:

"I'm crying agin. so beautiful."

Lorie said:

"Aww this is so wholesome."

Black Girl PR said:

''Aww, she's so precious."

PhoenixRisin78 said:

"Thats love rt there. no words. just love!!"

CocoaMoiselle said:

"Our love! This type of bond is so amazing."

Amkelwa said:

"Love is so heartwarming to watch."

Man reunites with nanny who cared for him as a child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reunited with his nanny who cared for him years ago.

The woman was standing inside the compound when a car arrived. It was carrying the child she helped to raise.

When the car drove in, the young man did not allow the old woman to see him immediately as he hid behind the steering. When he finally stepped out and she saw the grown man, the woman was left in awe and positive emotions.

They hugged each other emotionally and held on tightly for a long time before letting go. Some people who have seen the video on TikTok confessed that it brought tears to their eyes.

Source: Legit.ng