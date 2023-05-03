A thoughtful young man practiced the act of goodness by treating a helpless woman to a good meal

In the video, the young man saw the old lady at the roadside and took her to a notable fast food joint to get her a nice meal.

The video has sparked emotional reactions and thoughtful prayers from tiktok netizens towards the young man

A thoughtful young man has taken to his TikTok page to share how he treated a helpless lady he saw at the roadside to a sumptuous meal at a notable fast-food joint.

The video showed how he walked up to the old lady and spoke to her in his native dialect, which she understood.

Man takes a helpless woman out for dinner. Photo source: TikTok/mubarak_emkay

Source: TikTok

Man takes a helpless woman out for dinner

After that, he took her to the chicken republic, a notable fast-food joint where he got her a palatable meal.

The palatable meal included rice, fried chicken, and a soft drink. On seeing the food, the old lady got so emotional and rained thoughtful and hearty prayers on him.

After helping her out of the restaurant, he dipped into his pocket and gave her some naira notes. He captioned the end of the video as:

," Every act of goodness is considered as SADAQAY... I pray this video motivates you to help others."

Watch the emotional video here:

Netizens on TikTok found the video so emotional and motivating.

Some of their reactions were:

@larabeey commented:

"Tears fall from my eyes while watching diz Wallahi "

@babakurazannabukar said:

"may Almighty Allah Rewards you Abundantly; please Continue to take responsibility if you have Access."

@fatimaabubakar3511:

I feel like crying

@abbahvidic1:

"May Allah rewards you"

@aleena0018:

"you're a kind-hearted man...may Allah reward you"

user37534819474768 said:

so touching, Allah ya saka maka da alkhairi

abubakaralhajih81 prayed with his comment saying:

"may Allah help you for everywhere you are"

