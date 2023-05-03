A lady has gone online to tell the story of how she collected money from her father, who was looking for a lover

In a story she posted on Twitter on April 29, the lady said she deceived her father on Tinder, and he sent her money

Expectedly, the story gained traction on Twitter and got many reactions, but some people doubt her sincerity

A man sent money to his daughter, thinking she was the potential lover he was looking for.

The man's daughter came online to narrate the interesting story using her Twitter handle, @NanaWanido.

The lady said she deceived her dad on Tinder and got money from him. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages, Bloomberg and MoMo Productions. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man meets his daughter on Tinder

She explained that the whole thing happened on Tinder, a popular dating app, where she said she catfished her father.

The lady said she went on the dating app where she met her dad, who may have been looking for a date.

She wrote:

"Not me going to Tinder to catfish my Dad. Nigg'a just sent me money."

The lady posted the story on April 29; as of May 3, it has gained more than 634k views and 351 likes.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Multiple reactions have trailed the story. While others believed her, many more questioned her sincerity, saying her story never happened.

@mmase2mola

"Hard to believe cause that means you kept swiping until you ran into his page which is also tricking cause why would he put his actual pictures there if his old and married and what did you say for him to just randomly send a stranger money."

@Khathu_M_ commented:

"On other things that didn't happen, but we have to tweet for engagement and clout."

@hazel_phali reacted:

"So you're flirting with your dad?"

@nobengunii said:

"Please see a psychiatrist soon."

@realnickjgood commented:

"Clearly, y’all have never been on Tinder, you don’t search for people like it’s Facebook."

