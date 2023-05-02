It was an emotional moment for a young lady embarking on a journey as her parents made her cry

This is after they both laid their hands on her and prayed for her in public, not minding that people saw them

The lovely moment caught on camera has elicited heartwarming reactions on the net as people hailed her parents

A woman and her husband showed public care to their daughter embarking on a trip by praying for her.

In a touching video their daughter shared on TikTok, both parents laid their hands on her as they prayed.

She shed tears as her parents prayed for her. Photo Credit: @misha_ruth

Source: TikTok

The lady wept profusely and was comforted by her mother with a long hug while her dad hung around.

Sharing the clip, the lady described her dad and mum as the best and stated that praying together is the best thing a family can do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is not clear if her journey was overseas or by bus, but her parents' actions sure earned them netizens' admiration.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

jorine 245 said:

''Y am i crying no one can feel da pain unless yo de one in it more blessings."

userrose said:

"So emotional iremember my mother praying for me itatoly cried banage ,safe journey sis."

S.a.b.r.i.n.a said:

"I wish I had prayerful parents like your I would be in a better place today."

Jacqueline Torkol970 said:

"Congratulations sis.

"God let your way be done in my life."

nikii nimoh said:

"I remember i cried when mom prayed mtoi wa siz anaanza kuuliza mbona mnalia vile to nimechukua bag she cried i felt like i would cancel the journey."

Essie@ said:

"This made me cry all my school life I could stop crying at the school gate."

carolmwaura1234

"I remember this like it was yesterday my mum and Dad praying for me."

Lady weeps at airport as her daugher migrates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had wept at an airport as her daughter moved to Canada.

The kid's mum who shared their emotional airport clip on TikTok said that her daughter would be living with her husband in Canada.

While keeping mum on why the kid had to relocate, she described seeing her daughter off to Canada as one of the hardest tasks ever. She captured how they got to the airport in a vehicle and the moment they hugged and kissed as her kid made to leave.

Source: Legit.ng