A Nigerian lady has shared how her old father came all the way from his house to help her

She said she had told him that there was a delivery which was nearing its deadline and he came to give a hand

Even though it was obvious that the man was overwhelmed with old age, he did not allow that to deter him from supporting his daughter

A Nigerian lady narrated how her father took the pains to support her business.

In a viral video, the father could be seen adding stickers to the souvenir that would be used to deliver the food.

Father helps daughter with the little he can. Photo credit: @nitazcuisine Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady disclosed that her project on cooked food contracted to her was nearing its deadline and she still had a lot to put together which made it cumbersome for him to deliver on time.

Supportive father helps daughter

But then, her supportive father showed up on his doorstep to give her a hand even though he did not need to do so.

Many social media users who saw the video commended the loving father and indicated that the bond between father and mother is one that is so strong.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Lipgrenade reacted:

"I can relate to this... my dad video called me to ask how he can advertise my brand on social media, my heart melted... my oldie is my priority."

@ObrlnceEngllshAcademy said:

"My dad would do this too if it were me. Unfortunately he passes 2weeks ago. Your father is so caring."

@Evaresta wrote:

"My dear u are bless to have this father am crying for myself....but it's well."

@user2381957608144 commented:

"Amen more years to ur age."

@genny6297226484333:

"Ese. God bless him, his the best."

@florenceall571:

"He so sweet? give him hugs and kisses for the best dad treasure him my never saw me grow your family are blessed."

@user8118010034654:

"Honestly seeing this makes me miss my Dad the More. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Source: Legit.ng