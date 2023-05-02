A Nigerian lady who is studying the Chinese language at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has shared her experience

The lady posted a short video on TikTok showing her department and also her notebook and what she wrote

Many are surprised that such a course is available in Nigeria while applauding the lady for her neat handwriting

A Nigerian lady who is currently studying the Chinese language in UNIZIK has posted a video of her experience.

In a video she posted with her TikTok handle, @anitaugochi, the lady stood in front of her department.

The lady shared her experience studying the Chinese language at UNIZIK. Photo credit: TikTok/@anitaugochi.

Source: TikTok

Her department is marked as the "Chinese Experience Center at the Confucious Institute, UNIZIK."

Lady goes to UNIZIK to study the Chinese language

After she posted the video, some of her followers said they did not know that such a course existed in Nigeria.

Others were surprised that she desired to study the Chinese language. But the lady showed her notebook, and the notations and alphabet stunned some people.

Her handwriting is so neat that it captures people's attention. But she acknowledged in the video's caption that Chinese is not that simple.

A lot of reactions have trailed the video, and it has received over 13.7k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@OGECHI FAITHLOVE said:

"Awwwwwwwww. I'm still trying to study English and you're talking about Chinese. somebody say hallelujah."

@Ife said:

"And your mom allow you to study this my mama fit take me for deliverance if I mention this course for her front."

@Thokozile commented:

"You go girl. I dropped the course after two weeks."

@honika asked:

"Wetin carry your leg go that side?"

@BB said:

"I feel it is a very useful course China will soon be the most powerful nation in the world and you knowing their language will help a lot."

@Margārīta said:

"Your handwriting is very neat join."

