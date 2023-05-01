Hearts have been warmed by a sweet video of a mother’s reaction after her children surprised her with an iPhone

In the video, the mother could not contain her excitement after being presented with the new smartphone

She was so overwhelmed, and her priceless reaction has generated some comments and likes on TikTok

A mother was stunned when her thoughtful children surprised her with a brand-new iPhone.

In a video shared by @anurika on TikTok, the mother was seen sitting on a chair as her daughter approached her with the new phone.

A mother's heartwarming reaction to a surprise gift from her children goes viral. Photo source. Tiktok/@anurika

Source: TikTok

At first, the mother seemed not to understand the situation, as her daughter told her she wanted to see her phone.

However, as soon as the woman saw the nylon in her daughter's hand, she jumped from her chair excitedly and hugged her daughter.

The latest iPhone user was so overwhelmed with joy that she began to roll on the floor, but her daughter helped her up. The young lady then began to unveil the gift, with the joy-filled mother intermittently hugging her daughter in appreciation.

Netizens who saw the video wished to one day surprise their parent(s) with unique gifts and have taken to the comment section to express their thoughts on the viral video.

Watch the video here:

Below are some of their reactions:

Daughter surprises mum on her birthday with a brand new car

In a similar story published by Legit.ng, a loving and thoughtful woman put a smile on her mother's face on her birthday with a special gift.

The young lady surprised her mum with a brand-new Toyota Avalon to celebrate her as she turned a year older.

The mother was speechless and overwhelmed as her Zambian daughter and family members hugged her.

Source: Legit.ng