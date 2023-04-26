A thrilling video has shown a rare moment of Oyinbos taking photos with a black woman.

In the video, the Oyinbos were so excited to see a black woman, which is a rarity in their place.

The calm and responsive black lady was also relishing as they took turns to save the memory with a photo.

A stunningly beautiful black woman went to Thailand but discovered her skin tone was unique.

She was seated in a public place when she noticed the admiration from different women who found her attractive and memorable.

Black beauty entertains photos from Oyinbos. Photo credit: majth12 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ebony lady in Thailand

Unable to control their excitement and moved with passion, they walked toward her and asked for a photo.

The black lady acquiesced, and they took turns taking photographs with a gratifying smiles on their faces.

Many social media users who saw the photo expressed happiness, adding that they had never had such a reception before for a black woman in a foreign country before now.

As of publishing this report, the video has gathered 100,000 with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@Jay reacted:

"Bill them 100 USD per picture."

@PlengCholtawan said:

"Because you are sooo stunning 1000000%"

@EmilyElena said:

"No girl it ain't cause your black it's because your beautiful."

@SaintPorsh commented:

"Cuz you're so beautiful and look like supermodel."

@Vanny also commented:

"They keep saying 'sart' meaning very pretty or beautiful."

@Cambodianext:

"They stated you are very beautiful with beautiful black glowing skin. Girl you are gorgeous!.. You should visit."

@danadane1987:

"First off. She absolutely gorgeous. I would want a pic of her too."

Oyinbo Man travels down from abroad to meet black lady who stole his heart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A beautiful black girl has joined the long list of women who found true love and happiness in interracial relationships.

According to her, some people said he wouldn't be able to travel down for her, but she was glad he made it.

In a video which she shared via her TikTok account @binity24, she hugged him tightly and got emotional as he smiled and returned the gesture.

Source: Legit.ng