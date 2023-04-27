A beautiful lady who used to be plus-sized has now lost considerable weight and changed her physical appearance

After recording success in her weight loss journey, the lady posted a video to share her experience

In the video she posted, the lady gave insight into one of the exercises that helped her achieve her new look

A plus-size lady who has successfully lost weight through natural means has shared her exciting experience.

The lady posted a video on her TikTok handle, @jeanineraine, sharing her skipping rope experience during the journey.

The lady has become fit and more confident. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeanineraine.

Source: TikTok

Plus-size lady works on her weight

She said she loved skipping rope when she was a child, and it was included as one of the exercises she had to do to lose weight.

The lady noted that it became very difficult along the line and was not as easy as it was when she was a child.

She wrote on TikTok:

"When I was a child I used to jump rope all the time! So when I first started jump-roping during my journey I thought it was going to be slightly easy. I was shocked I couldn’t do a single jump. It was a little discouraging at first and it took a lot for me to get out and try it again. As I continued it got easier and easier.

"I'm so happy I stuck to it because it's such fun and enjoyable cardio! Fitness has been such a huge part of my journey. This is the most active I’ve ever been in my entire life and it feels so good."

In other videos on her handle, the lady showed what she looked like when she started her journey and what she looks like now.

The transformation has wowed a lot of people on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ericka Robinson Dixon said:

"You’re so motivating."

@Lori Becoming HER commented:

"Yes! This is fantastic."

@Quandale Pringle said:

"I just love these kinds of videos."

