A mother who told her eldest child about her pregnancy was questioned by the little boy on the need for another kid

The boy said having to take care of a kid does not make any sense to him, as he explained the stress involved

Many people who reacted to her video said that the boy was brilliant in the way he articulated his feelings

A mother has, in a viral video shared by @chamonixrainorganics, informed her first kid that she was pregnant, and the boy's response got many laughing.

The kid who did not take his mother's pregnancy well after having two kids articulated his anger at the situation.

People praised the kid for being smart. Photo source: @chamonixrainorganics

Source: TikTok

Boy expressed anger at mum's pregnancy

He asked his mother what she was thinking about planning to have another kid after getting two. He said a third child would be infuriating for him.

The baby wondered why his mother cannot just stick to him and his sister and keep loving them forever. He said that he does not want any other baby to come between them.

After the mother assured him that no baby would take their place, he told her to buy him earplugs to save him from being disturbed by the new baby's cries.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 comments with more than 400,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dannyeeellll said:

"You got two, why do you need more ?!!!! Just out here collecting kids… two fine.. 3 is exasperating."

Eli Donal said:

"Love him so much. So clever and so funny."

Col said:

This kid is unreal, i love his logic, i bet hell be a great brother."

GG said:

"He’s hilarious! Very smart! Love it!"

RoyalDawnm said:

"You have effectively exasperated him and ruined his day."

empress44444 said:

"He spoke for all of us oldest siblings all over the globe."

juliewalker225 said:

"I love this kid. He’s going to go places."

Salouka said:

"He's so cute bro and i understand his pov tbh."

Source: Legit.ng