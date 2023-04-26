A new mother became mad immediately after she gave birth to her first child, and she abandoned the baby

Her husband was left with no other option but to take care of the newborn baby alone while the wife received care

A video posted on YouTube shows that the woman has now recovered and she has returned home to her family

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A YouTube video shows a woman who became mad immediately after she gave birth to her first child.

The video posted by Afrimaz English shows that the woman started destroying things at home and attacking loved ones.

The mother has now recovered and returned to her family. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: Youtube

Her relative became concerned over her sudden erratic behaviour and she was taken to many traditional healing homes.

New mum develops mental illness after giving birth

Efforts to restore her mental health in the healing homes proved abortive and she eventually was unable to care for her newborn child because of her situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her husband, not knowing what to do was forced to stay at home and care for the child as his wife was taken to a psychiatric hospital for medical attention.

Caring for the baby alone was difficult for the man, but fortunately, his wife has been completely cured of the madness.

Amazingly, she came back to her senses and has now returned home to care for her baby and to support her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from YouTube users

Donna Fredericks said:

"Makes me very happy for them. Blessings to you good husband."

@jumoke Aladese commented:

"God bless their family. It's good she has recovered it can only be God. Good supportive husband."

@lelaprincess reacted:

"This sounds like a postnatal psychosis. We need to talk more about these topics."

@enolelasoi Tameno said:

"Madness is common to some women after delivery. The next pregnancy will still be affected but avoid becoming pregnant for some time."

After waiting for nine years, lady welcomes five kids at once

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman gave birth to five babies at once.

The woman had waited for as long as nine years before she conceived the children.

A video which showed when she went to the hospital to give birth later went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng