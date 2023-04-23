A mother and her beautiful daughter have gone viral on TikTok after posting their dance session

The 30 seconds video, which has been viewed 4.3 million times shows that the mother is pregnant

As of Sunday, April 23, the video has received more than 631k likes as TikTok users quickly fell in love with it

A 30 seconds video shows a pregnant mother learning how to dance from her beautiful daughter.

The video of the dance session was posted by @v3nu__ and it has received more than 4.3 million views as of April 23.

The woman was taught how to dance by her young daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@v3nu_.

Source: UGC

In the video, the young lady showed her mother a particular dance step which she wanted her to learn.

Viral video shows pregnant mother learning how to dance

The pregnant mother stepped forward when it was time for her to demonstrate the dance shown to her by her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She spread her arms in the air and shook her waist, trying to do exactly what her daughter demonstrated earlier.

However, it appeared she could not do it exactly the same way and this made her daughter laugh out loud.

But TikTok users quickly noticed the woman's baby bump, and this made the video to be more interesting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@A M B E R said:

"How I ain’t notice that she has a baby bump?"

@NitaG_2010 commented:

"I didn’t notice baby bump until she turned."

@Z reacted:

"Her beauty is why we didn’t notice the bump at first."

@aly said:

"Dam! I ain’t even notice the baby bump at first."

@Jasmine Emiantor said:

"You both look so pretty."

@Mimi said:

"Your mom is so pretty."

@Christina said:

"That bump appears out of nowhere lol."

@Talia commented:

"You are absolutely stunning."

@Jaleesa reacted:

"The way she was waiting for her turn."

Elderly man entertains young people with sweet dance

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an elderly man danced for young people who came to watch him.

In a TikTok video, the man used his waist to dance and entertain the young lads who were present.

Many who saw his performance could not control themselves as they removed their phones to capture the moment.

Source: Legit.ng