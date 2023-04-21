A 73-year-old man who performs regular exercises has stunned TikTok users with his amazingly fit body

In a TikTok video he posted, the man showed himself when he was younger and when he wedded his wife

Young people and his fans on TikTok are praising the man for his amazing body shape at an advanced age

A 73-year-old man who looks very young has gone viral on TikTok because of his fantastic body.

It all began when the man started posting videos of his exercise routine on his TikTok handle, @dwightwilliams007.

The man is 73 years old but he uses exercises to keep fit. Photo credit: TikTok/7224214191681359146.

Source: TikTok

The man has an amazing body resulting from regular, strenuous physical exercises.

Old man who engages in physical exercise becomes an influencer

Dwaght's consistency and his avowed aim of slowing down his ageing process have made him popular.

He said on his handle that he aims at:

"Slowing down the aging process at 73 NATURALLY no medicine or surgery!

He had posted a throwback video showing when he was younger. A photo in the video also shows him and his wife when they got married.

Those who have seen the throwback photo say not much has changed in his physical appearance.

Others even said he looks younger now at 73 than he did 51 years ago when he got married to his wife.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@theguy said:

"Sir, you are an inspiration."

@DJ Wade-O commented:

"I’m 43. I watch every one of your videos because you are the vision of where I want to be when I’m 73. Love your work. Sir, I’m inspired by you."

@IAMMizzFullofLove said:

"Yeah y’all look alike and that’s from the beginning! same smile an errrthang."

@Flaco said:

"Definitely a beutiful couple!"

Source: Legit.ng