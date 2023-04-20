A TikTok video shows the funny moment a man decided to scare his woman who was cooking in the kitchen

In the video, which has gone viral, the man walked into the kitchen and touched the lady unexpectedly

Because she was not expecting anyone around, the lady freaked out in fear and funny trepidation

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video of two lovers playing hide and seek in the kitchen.

In the romantic video posted by @pandtlifestyle, a man decided to scare his woman who was alone in the kitchen.

The lady freaked out as her man touched her hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@pandtlifestyle.

When his woman was cooking in the kitchen, he walked in from behind and touched her long hair.

Romantic moment between two lovers goes viral on TikTok

He did not only touch the hair, he also tugged at it and used it to touch her ankle in a way that made it feel like a cockroach was on his woman's body.

Immediately she felt the stimulus, the lady shouted in fear, freaking out as if something has taken a bite of her flesh.

Just before she turned to see her man, he started running away from the scene, and she had no option but to laugh it off.

The romantic scene has made the video to go viral on TikTok as people attribute it to the mutual love between the two. Some have however said the scene was staged.

Reactions from TikTok users

@joe said:

"I'm learning something new. When you stop having fun moments, marriage starts to become boring."

@user5977817701179 commented:

"It's good to have a nice husband. I miss mine so much."

@user745548715 said:

"I like that one. Real cool and slick."

@ManuLeCoq1991 commented:

"When it's mutual."

@Dorrah UG said:

"She is so pretty."

@Jacintandanumartha2023 said:

"I don't like those jokes."

@user7445515759733 said:

"Here are the fallouts of long hair there, it smells of love around here."

