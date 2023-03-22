A young Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after she was seen in the kitchen by 2am

The flat tummy hopeful was out to satisfy her craving and lamented that she may have to give up on the stomach reduction journey

Social media users found her video hilarious, with many sharing how they've also eaten so late at night in a bid to satisfy their cravings

A flat tummy hopeful caused quite a stir as she went all out to satisfy her craving at 2am.

The Nigerian lady entered the kitchen, took out soup from the fridge and proceeded to prepare her swallow.

She entered the kitchen by 2am. Photo Credit: @thriftplug

Afterwards, she sat on the sofa and enjoyed her meal. Showcasing her tummy while eating, the lady lamented that her flat tummy project may have just hit the rocks.

"At this stage, I've given up on my flat tummy journey," she captioned her funny TikTok video.

She wondered how those who eat their dinner by 5pm do it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Oviahon Faustina said:

"In my house, anytime from 6pm,nobody will eat again. that's how we were brought up.Expect anyone comes home late.

"And they may end up not eating again."

Adediwura said:

"Me I don give up on dat flat tummy when I eat by 6pm I won’t be able to sleep I go Dey look Celin."

Ursla said:

"I can't even eat dinner by 7 i must Wake up to eat omo me that'll eat by 9 and still eat again by 2/3 my tommy still flat o."

Emoghene Efemena said:

"Was raised that way but after having mad friends in uni I gave up. I still hate cooking at night so sometimes I go to bed without."

Esther john said:

"I have given up since on flat tommy and I have accepted my fate."

quduskudos5 said:

"Iwa buruku ni oo no be even small food, see the sacrifice you carry for front by 2am MORENIKEJI!!!!!"

Bee said:

"We eat around 3 or 4am but not that much foodna drum u carry for belle o,u really need to cut down o sister."

