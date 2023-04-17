A hilarious video clip shared online about a Nigerian winger and his daughter has taken the internet by storm.

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, the professional Super Eagles footballer Peter Olayinka was seen backing his daughter

The clip has since generated many positive reactions as the Nigerian footballer is commended for being a loving dad

A video of Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka and his little baby, Princess Gemma has got people talking.

In the viral clip, the Nigerian striker who plays for a Czech Republic club, Slavia Prague, was seen backing Gemma while playing a video game.

Super Eagles Player Peter Olayinka In Viral Video Backing His Baby.

Source: TikTok

However, the footballer didn't enjoy his game long, as he was forced to stop playing it to get up and start dancing for his adorable Gemma so she wouldn't cry.

Video of Peter Olayinka backing his baby goes viral

The clip shows how the footballer was forced to go through some of the challenges his wife often faces.

Olayinka has received loads of praise for being an understanding husband and a celebrity with deep humility.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post in different ways.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Funke Comfo said:

No be our celebrity footballer back baby so …oya take mic you wey no be Celebrity and still can back your baby..Brother what is your excuse

Officialfunkky❤️ commented:

Na baby be this no be pikin

Onaolapo Rachael ANUOLUWAPO also said

This baby is too cute

