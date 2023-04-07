A father was surprised when he walked into the kitchen and caught his kid red-handed as he was eating chips

The boy creatively hid behind one of the kitchen highlands as he placed the snacks between his legs

After the father called his attention, the kid smiled brightly and returned to having the best time of his life

A father (@thesekidsofours) has made a video of the moment he caught his little son snacking on Pringles inside the kitchen. The baby was comfortable with the snack.

The man filmed him for several seconds and even saw when the kid ate the crumbs that fell on the floor. The father said the kid was eliminating all forms of evidence.

People said that the kid was having the best time of his life. Photo source: @thesekidsofours

Source: TikTok

Kid enjoyed inside kitchen

The father wondered how he was able to get the chips. When the man spoke to get his attention, the baby stood up smiling.

Many people who watched the kid's video said that he was having the best time of his life.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1600 comments with more than 230,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@bit_of_a_tosser_really said:

"Yk, ready or not - if your kid smiles at you after being caught rather than panic and cry - you win. BC they trust you and are not scared. Well done."

@Nicksta said:

"Nah Easton knows about self care, oh and minding the biz dat keeps him happy."

@Suzimac said:

"Leave me alone, I’m sleep walking."

@Whitefox said:

"The smile on his face when he got caught, you have a loving family. Him smile says it all. God bless, you doing well."

@sweetzs34 Onlydabest said:

"He eating like he invisible."

@Miss.Diaz said:

"Some days you just wana get away sit in a corner and eat your fav snack with not a care in the world. I feel you lil man. Life is hard."

@cookiecrunch212 said:

"He is living his best life."

@Zeroni zamboni said:

"There clearly is a mouse in your kitchen."

@user9502931056611 said:

"Not him making sure no evidence is left around."

@amandalawson1026 said:

"So cute!! I’m so glad you didn’t yell at him or scare him."

