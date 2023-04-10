A little boy provided comfort and hugged his mourning mother as she wept over her husband's demise

The kid ignorantly assured her that his daddy would return and called out to him to show up so his mum would stop crying

The touching video has shattered hearts online as social media users sent their condolences to the family

A little boy comforted and petted his mother who wept profusely over the death of her husband.

In a video seen on TikTok, as shared by the mourning woman, the boy got closer and hugged her and was joined by his sister.

The boy hugged her. Photo Credit: @bonnylazaro

Source: TikTok

He comforted his mum assuring her dad his dad who is late would show up. He called out to his father and was unmoved after his sister replied that their dad was dead.

The little kid went on to make funny faces into the camera while the young widow wept hard. Her bio on TikTok now reads thus:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Young widow!. ️ Now Single Mom to 2 beautiful cubs."

She did not however disclose the circumstances that led to her hubby's demise.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Bonolo Monama said:

"I was 3, my sister was 6 and mommy was 30 when daddy died. You will pull through just like my mom did and great things are yet to come for you."

maureenmohlomi said:

"I remember crying like this 3 years back after my divorce my kids comforted me."

thandi said:

"Your husband left you with a warrior son, he’s so strong and he’ll protect you."

thozama said:

"The boy is totally clueless."

Agreement Vukeya said:

"Daddy died that one hit me so harder , be comfort dear may you heal so you can take a good care of your children."

kgaborahab said:

"Your daughter is very strong yoooooh her response comes from someone who is dissapointed nd has accepted so she can be strong for u."

Toobserve&settherecordstraight said:

"I know u r hurt, shattered & sad. But don't do it in front of the kids. They will carry ur emotional baggage I know what I'm talking about.ASKIES."

Man pops wine on wife's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had visited his wife's grave and popped wine on it.

In a TikTok video, the young man popped a wine bottle on her grave. He poured himself a glass as he rained the remaining content on her grave.

In a part of the video that had the lady's picture, the man said that he really missed his wife, adding that he married his best friend.

The widower played Lefu Le Bohloko by Tahleho Nkalai, which was their favourite song when she was alive.

Source: Legit.ng