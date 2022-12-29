A lady got many people laughing when she tried playing with her niece and the newborn frowned hard

All her efforts to get a reaction from the kid fell flat as the baby never changed her long stare at the lady

People who found the video very funny tried to give different meanings to the baby's frown and guess what was on her mind

A beautiful lady, @neelicious21, shared a funny video of how her niece looked at her hard while she was making funny faces at the kid.

She said that the kid has her kind of attitude. Carrying the kid in a shawl, the lady's attempt at different funny expressions failed.

People said that they found the kid's expression very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@neelicious21

Source: UGC

Kid frowned at lady

What amazed many people was that the baby's serious stare remained unshaken by her sister's act. It was as if she had many things going through her mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people said that they could not get over the way the child kept looking throughout the hilarious video.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lateefah Ololade said:

"Me and my niece. Now that I’m not the country they keep telling me to comman pick my child worst part this child looks like me as a child."

Black Girl PR said:

"She didn't even blink!"

L said:

"She’s yours!! The resemblance."

Bishop with a shop said:

"The bby be like this unserious stingy aunty have started again."

Buddddddddy said:

"The stare was too loud."

estherasuquo972 said:

"This is me and my lookalike niece."

dolapolawal96683 said:

"She's looking at you like she's disappointed."

olayinka said:

"Y she looking at u like dat wat kind of matured baby is dat na abi has she been around here before? Lyk d face eh."

Another lady made funny faces at baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @perrykiss217, shared a funny video showing her playing with a baby that was backed by a woman working in a compound.

The lady who was putting on a fez cap contoured her face into different expressions with the hope of getting a reaction from the kid.

Despite making different faces, the baby kept looking at the lady without any reaction. While all that was going on, the mother was unaware.

Source: Legit.ng