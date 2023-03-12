A Nigerian single mother has taken to social media to slam her deadbeat baby daddy for denying her pregnancy

She shared their WhatsApp chats wherein he denied putting her in a family way after being confronted

The woman apologised to her baby for giving her a father who does not appreciate her and promised to be a better parent

A Nigerian single mother has shared her relationship woes as she revealed she recently welcomed a baby.

She shared pictures of her newborn on TikTok and some clips of her time with the baby's daddy as she apologised to the baby.

Single mum cries out over her deadbeat baby daddy. Photo Credit: (@l_o_m_l_)

Source: TikTok

She apologised to her baby girl, saying she is sorry for giving her a daddy that doesn't appreciate her. She went on to release her WhatsApp chats with him wherein he denied getting her pregnant.

While expressing love for the kid, she said she hopes that someday he notices how amazing their baby is.

From the chats, the man named Chima first refused to believe she was pregnant and upon confirmation did not own up to it.

He told her to stop bothering him. She however accepted her fate, saying she hopes in the future he doesn't come to claim the child.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

FREYA said:

"Everything will be fine darling."

user5339740023129 said:

"So sorry dear be strong for yourself and your baby."

Mum_uriel said:

"Everything will be just fine u just gained a follower."

Khadee Baddie said:

"Sending you and the baby lots of love."

Ammie said:

"Omo men I no even know if dem dey lock there heart with pad lock….very wicked set of human being’s."

NGOZI said:

"Omo see as the guy be sef my darling you’re better off him I pray you meet someone to help you carry your burden."

