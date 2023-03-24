No fewer than 11 million people have viewed the funny video of an excited dog dancing around in an amazing way

In the video posted on TikTok, the dog was watching a football match on television when it got excited by the game

The black dog danced around to celebrate after a player from one of the teams scored a beautiful goal

A short video of a dog that loves football has received more than 1.3 million likes on TikTok alone.

The video posted by @pretinhadogtricolor has been viewed more than 11 million times on the platform.

The dog celebrated after someone scored a goal. Photo credit: TikTok/@pretinhadogtricolor.

The short clip shows the dog focusing on the television in front of it and watching it just like a human being.

Video of a jovial dog goes viral on TikTok

The dog has been tagged as a football enthusiast because of the interest it displayed while watching the game.

It was not only that the dog watched the game like a human being, but it also knew when a goal was scored.

As soon as the ball touched the net, the dog jumped up and started dancing in celebration. The dog spun around the room several times.

The video has stunned a lot of people who are even asking if it is possible for a dog to behave that way.

Watch the video below:

@samuelmques said:

"How is this possible?"

@imoot2 said:

"In the previous incarnation, he was a fan or a football player of his team."

@frankguinta commented:

"Incredible how already in the final action before the goal, he raises his ears because he understands that he can score."

@lightning said:

"It is the reincarnation of a former supporter."

@healdeworld said:

"This dog understands the game in all passion."

@rogerioshneider said:

"He celebrated before the swimmer shouted goal. How is that possible?"

