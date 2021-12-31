A dog showed an emotional side as it reacted immediately after a grandson attempted teasing his grandma with her food

The smart dog quickly attacked the young man for almost consuming a spoon full of a meal that was meant for his grandma

Social media users have hailed the action the dog did, others compared it with their dog who they lamented would have watched and done nothing

A young man's attempt at teasing his grandmother with her food was met with resistance from a caring dog.

An adorable video capturing the incredible moment was shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement and got netizens gushing.

The dog wasn't happy with the man's action Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

Source: Instagram

The dog first watched with keen interest

The short video opens with the grandson offering a spoon full of a yellowish food to the dog in the presence of the grandma, an offer the dog declined.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The dog adorably tapped the grandma lightly on the arm after declining the food as if telling the young man to give it to her instead.

The man then proceeds to feed his grandma and retreats right as soon as she opened her mouth to receive the meal.

The dog watched this with keen interest and didn't move an inch.

However, as the young man made to put the retreated spoon full of meal in his mouth, the dog charged at him disrupting the grandson's teasing move.

Watch the video below:

Many gush over the act the dog put up

@tanean_aka_gigi thought:

"This is awesome...can't you hear the dog saying "oh helllllll nooooo!"

@tiffratzi wrote:

"He’s not messing around!! He’s protecting grandma at all costs!"

@brenvolio said:

"This pup def saw grandma pop him upside the head once or twice."

@tokyo_tomoko stated:

"And the way the dog lets grandma go first with food by tapping on her arm and drooling at the same timethat’s amazing."

Dog fakes having a broken leg to get food from people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a smart dog that faked having a broken leg to get food and attention from people.

Called Gae by people in Bangkok, Thailand, the street animal would drag one of his hind legs on the floor for seconds as if it is sick.

Just as you start taking pity on the dog, a video showed the moment it quickly transitioned into one with full functioning legs.

It was gathered that whenever people offered to help the animal, it would jump up and run around excitedly.

A local resident, Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul, quoted by New York Post, said that people around where the dog lives feed and take care of it.

In assuring that there is nothing wrong with the dog, the woman said:

“We’ve checked both of his legs - they are both fine. If Gae had any kind of injury, I would take him to the vets immediately.”

At a point during its trick, a motorbike man stopped and wanted to help. He laughed when he saw that it was all an act to deceive.

Source: Legit.ng