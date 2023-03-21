A lady has posted throwback photos taken 21 years ago to show how great she has grown within the years

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed three throwback photos and three beautiful current photos

Different reactions have trailed the video after it went viral on TikTok, as some people said it was not the same person

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A short video trending on TikTok shows a young girl who has transformed into a beautiful damsel.

The lady, who is now fully grown and glowing, posted a video to show off her amazing beauty.

The lady has gone viral because of her beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@mantuli_1.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @mantuli_1, the lady showed photos she took 21 years ago and her current photos in which she glowed brightly.

Young lady goes viral after posting transformation video

In the old photos, the lady was still a young girl in secondary school. In one of the photos, she posed in her school uniform.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But her physical appearance significantly transformed in the new photos because she looked bigger and well-nourished.

Her beauty in the new set of photos has sparked reactions among her followers on TikTok.

Many confessed that they were stunned by the transformation the lady had gone through within two decades.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Muhanguzi Collins said:

"Wow! She transformed from a handsome girl to a beautiful lady."

@Lerato said:

"So now you are 42 years."

@Angie08 commented:

"This can't be 21 yrs later."

@user6919735763479 said:

"Jesu you have performed miracles."

@Promise Maluleke said:

"You won the challenge from being a guy to being a queen."

@Onele Madikizela said:

"We are grateful for the glow up."

@palempolokeng said:

"And how old where you back then?"

@SnehOhlukile commented:

"You even changed the complexion and became lighter."

@Gerald_Siya said:

"This isn't the same person."

Video of triplets goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a set of triplets posted their transformation video.

In the video, the triplets consisting of one boy and 2 girls, showed their old photo.

They also posted a new one in which they looked neater and fully grown.

Source: Legit.ng