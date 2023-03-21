Mixed reactions have trailed a leaked WhatsApp conversation involving a woman and her son's girlfriend

The lady had wished her boyfriend's mother a happy Mother's Day, expressing gratitude to the woman for giving birth to such a lovely son

In her response, the woman stopped the lady in her tracks, saying she is not her daughter-in-law yet and should not claim her son yet

An exchange between a woman and her son's girlfriend has elicited massive reactions on social media.

Confidence Festus Junior shared the WhatsApp conversation on the Facebook group HappiVibes, saying the lady got cancelled by her dream mother-in-law.

She advised her son's girlfriend in a manner many tagged as harsh.

Source: Getty Images

It was on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, March 19 and the lady hailed her son's mum on WhatsApp, appreciating her for giving birth to the young man whom she tagged as loving.

The lady said she wished she was close by that she would have stopped by to spend time with her son's mum and probably make her a special meal.

Her son's mum was however not having it. She cautioned the lady, saying she was not her daughter-in-law yet and that she should not claim her son yet.

She chided the lady, saying if she spent time with her, who would do the same for her mum. The woman advised the lady not to push her luck and that her son may not end up marrying her.

Social media reactions

Kyren Starr said:

"The woman just shattered her self esteem and confidence. I hope the lady is okay o because the words were vawulent."

Chidera Onyeneke said:

"I can't marry in that family sha."

Wayene Mercy said:

"This is a clear signal that she is not wanted. If she is wise, let her take the greenlight and move."

Ruth Alaka said:

"This is too much from the old woman to the poor girl who's trying to be a good daughter in-law.

"For the girl , she did too much . That's how they will be forcing themselves to mother in law's for them to be loved.Will cook, do laundry sweep , mob and a lot more to buy love.

"And ladies like this don't show regard to their mothers at home ooo.

"Nah im we dey settle here."

Queen Nnaemeka Julietmariae said:

"I love this woman.

"Why overdo when you have your mother. So who will spend time with your own mom?.

"It depends on how you read her response but it was a good correction she made there, 'You are not my daughter-in-law yet'."

Miracle's Cruise said:

"The woman knows that her son doesn't have the intent of marrying this girl or she's so much against her Son settling with this lady, abeg leave the mother in law she know wetin she want for her pikin and no be you."

