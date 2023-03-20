A caring aunt has shared how she took care of her niece after she came back from school looking skinny due to hardship

In the viral video, the girl was happy to have an aunt like her as she smiled genuinely, seeing that she was receiving maximum care

The niece was consistently fed sumptuous looking meals that appeared so rich and very appealing to viewers

An adorable aunt who was not satisfied with the skinny appearance of her niece decided to take up a project of feeding her well with quality food.

The short clip showed an array of delicious-looking food the aunt dished out intermittently to her niece, hoping she would regain her lost weight.

Even when the niece was not anticipating it, even when it was not long since she ate, her aunt was determined to see that she got the best at all times.

Family cares

It was a moment of genuine care that showed how much families deeply feel for each other and how far they are willing to go to make one another happy.

Many social media users who reacted to the video said they saw changes, pointing that the goal was being achieved.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video had gathered over 19,000 likes with 300 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Nneka_onyeke reacted:

"She truly added."

@Princess63737 also said:

"And she started adding I noticed u did well sis."

@Iniama also commented:

"WOW!I See transformation. Thank you."

@Sallywane also reacted:

"How I wan apply to be your niece."

@Victorla also reacted:

"i love how she receives the food with cheerfulness and gratitude."

