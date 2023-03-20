A group of friends who are also lawyers have shared a photo they took together in their first year at the university

The Nigerian attorneys took the photos seven years ago, and their transformation after so many years has warmed hearts

The throwback photo was also accompanied by call-to-bar pictures of each member, signalling that they had stayed together all those years

A group of friends have also joined the TikTok challenge by posting their seven-year-old photo as law students in one of the Nigerian universities, which has generated many reactions from TikTok users.

The former law students, who were all called to bar, shared their transformation from young law students to full-fledged legal practitioners.

The lawyers held onto their friendship for seven years.

The clip which was shared by @henrypatrick0, was captioned as the following:

"I feel extremely emotional about this, God has been faithful to us, no death, no failure, just God and us."

Social media users who reacted to the video were amazed by the transformation within seven years.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 45,000 likes with over 2,500 comments on Tiktok.

Watch the video below:

@Rosewell_skincareorganic reacted:

"Why is Barr chinonse looking like charge and bail lawyer, just joking. You look good am proud."

@MercyNcube said:

"Michael ate and left no crumbs."

@Maienclarino636 commented:

"michael transformation is epik."

@Ifeomaanthonlam also reacted:

"Great guys, asking for a frd so who is Single, among you."

@Nyarlndah also said:

"Henry's smile eishhh E congratulations guys may God be with you."

