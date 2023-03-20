A lovely moment of mother and daughter having fun together and smiling has warmed hearts on Tiktok

In the video, the daughter transformed her 70-year-old mother into a look-a-like of herself by simply making her mother dress just like her

The mother, who looked exactly like her daughter, made her daughter smile and laugh after wearing the dress, as she found the moment amusing

Daughters and mothers also share an amazing bond that is almost similar to that of fathers and daughters.

In the video shared by @oyinlomodiamond01, a lady asked her mother to dress just like her, and she did.

The result of that transformation brought happiness and laughter to her daughter.

In the viral video, the woman was dressed in male-like clothes wearing and high boots.

Striking resemblance with daughter

The mother, who shared a striking resemblance with her daughter in the video, saw the bond between them and appreciated it.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 500 with over 100 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@damilolablessing22 reacted:

"Long life mummy."

@olopinhenryk said:

"I like the way you take care of your mother may God spare your life."

@oyinlomodiamond wrote:

"Love you dear sis, she will live long with good health."

@austinprice1971 commented:

"Mummy you too fine. GOD bless your age with good health."

@oloyede_charles also reacted:

"I see where you got your beauty from."

@akoole1 also commented:

"Wishing her long life and strength to eat the good fruits of her labour."

@signifinity also said:

"I still wait the day I will see you one on one."

