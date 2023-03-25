A Nigerian lady has narrated the love story between her and her lovely husband after years of being together

The lady said she met her husband in the year 2006 after he had just graduated from the university

Their marriage is now 17 years old, and she has posted throwback photos and photos of their children

A Nigerian mother of three has posted throwback photos to narrate how she met her husband.

The beautiful mother with the TikTok handle @asa_chiboy grouped many old photos and posted them in a TikTok video.

The man and his wife met in 2006. Photo credit: TikTok/@asa_chiboy.

Source: TikTok

She narrated in the video that she met her husband in the year 2006 when he was still a fresh university graduate.

17 years after, lady shares her love story

At that time, she had just rounded up from secondary school and was preparing for her university studies.

In the video, she also included photos of the day she and her husband got wedded. There is also a photo showing when she was undergoing her NYSC, and she was pregnant then.

She went on to have three babies in between university and NYSC. 17 years later, she has now told her love story to inspire young people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user 3065063526201 said:

"Everything big starts little, know this know peace."

@marrie said:

"Wow! Glory to God, I'm encouraged."

@prisca_official said:

"There is no ready-made success. It will always begin with a story, a big one at that."

@user9344048680181 said:

"Wow! This is so beautiful! Congratulations!"

@okinyalav said:

"Wow! When I see this, it encourages me."

@unbotheredpreshz said:

"Thank God. I just gained admission. God abeg, I wan find my man for school."

@hyginus said:

"Beautiful testimony. May God be with you and your family."

@sandra O. said:

"The best decision you made was to leave to a better place early enough."

