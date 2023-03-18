A Nigerian man has opened his father's old safe box and discovered some interesting items inside it

The man posted a video on TikTok to show the coins, tithe card and envelopes he found in the saving box

The video has now gone viral and attracted funny reactions from TikTok users who have seen the contents of the box

A man has posted a short video on TikTok showing what he found in his father's old safe box.

The video was posted by @apostlesokototmogi, who said he decided to open the box, which has been kept for a long time.

The safe box contains some coins, a tithe card and some envelopes. Photo credit: TikTok/@apostlesokototmogi.

Source: TikTok

When he opened the box, he found some 50 kobo coins, plenty of envelopes, and a tithe card.

Man finds some 5 kobo coins in his father's safe box

According to the man, the box is a treasure left for him by his father or a form of inheritance.

The man did not take anything from the box, but instead, he added some money to what he found and kept it back.

He added some N10 and N200 notes in the box, saying he was leaving them as treasures for his own children.

TikTok users took to the comment section of the video to have a say. Some of them joked that the man's father should be praised for at least leaving something for the son.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mighty0806 said:

"It’s a family treasure and it is to be passed down to generations."

@patience commented:

"My mind dey tell me say you go still carry that 200 one day."

@Stark Fc

"No be old N10 be that."

@Tamunokuro Lawrence- commented:

"Your papa na pastor for greater evangelism."

@user8642300931810 said

"Like father like son."

@sirhslater said:

'The greatest inheritance you can leave for your children is an asset."

@African Priest said:

"At least, he left something."

@Luxy lips commented:

"The old 10 naira actually looks really classy."

Source: Legit.ng