"I Have Lived Here for 7 Years": Lady Turns Bus into House, Puts 2 Beds, Deep Freezer, Kitchen in Viral Video
- A beautiful lady has turned a bus into a house, and she said she has lived in it for at least seven years
- In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady gave her audience a tour of the 'bus house', showing off the interiors
- Reactions have trailed the video, as some said they would like to experience what it feels like to live in a bus
A TikTok video shows a long bus which has been converted into a comfortable house.
In the video posted by @irietoaurora, the lady who lives in it said she has occupied it for at least seven years.
The bus still has its tires intact, and every other outer part was left untouched.
The lady took her TikTok audience on a tour of the 'bus house' and showed what the inside looks like.
There are a lot of facilities fitted into the bus for maximum comfort and to make the occupants feel at home.
For instance, the bus has two beds, a deep freezer, and a cooking stove that serves as a kitchen as well as storage.
There is also a small closet for clothes, and there is a pull-out table that could be used for dining and studying. The roof of the house is installed with solar panels for electricity.
The video has stunned a lot of people. Some have said they would like to experience what the 'bus house' feels like.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Bobby martin said:
"You have room for one more?."
@BigplaWara commented:
"Just one thing: keep checking rust between panels."
@Gareth Smith647 said:
"Full of energy and loving life super awesome."
@user8044991381268 said:
"I love this video."
@Kasadi Ilunga commented:
"Don't you want a male security guard? I'm here."
@lumtibul Ya said:
"This is beautiful. I always wanted to live like that. It's freedom."
