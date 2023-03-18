A beautiful lady has turned a bus into a house, and she said she has lived in it for at least seven years

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady gave her audience a tour of the 'bus house', showing off the interiors

Reactions have trailed the video, as some said they would like to experience what it feels like to live in a bus

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A TikTok video shows a long bus which has been converted into a comfortable house.

In the video posted by @irietoaurora, the lady who lives in it said she has occupied it for at least seven years.

The lady said she has lived in the bus for 7 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@irietoaurora.

Source: TikTok

The bus still has its tires intact, and every other outer part was left untouched.

Lady shows off the interiors of her bus converted into a houseuuuuuuuuuuuu

The lady took her TikTok audience on a tour of the 'bus house' and showed what the inside looks like.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There are a lot of facilities fitted into the bus for maximum comfort and to make the occupants feel at home.

For instance, the bus has two beds, a deep freezer, and a cooking stove that serves as a kitchen as well as storage.

There is also a small closet for clothes, and there is a pull-out table that could be used for dining and studying. The roof of the house is installed with solar panels for electricity.

The video has stunned a lot of people. Some have said they would like to experience what the 'bus house' feels like.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bobby martin said:

"You have room for one more?."

@BigplaWara commented:

"Just one thing: keep checking rust between panels."

@Gareth Smith647 said:

"Full of energy and loving life super awesome."

@user8044991381268 said:

"I love this video."

@Kasadi Ilunga commented:

"Don't you want a male security guard? I'm here."

@lumtibul Ya said:

"This is beautiful. I always wanted to live like that. It's freedom."

Lady gifts her parents a new house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who lives abroad built a house for her mother and father.

The lady said the house is a reward for her parents, who have worked hard and sacrificed for the family.

A video showed when the man and his wife entered the house for the first time and how they were overwhelmed with joy.

Source: Legit.ng