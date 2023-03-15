A lady who is a police officer has warmed the hearts of many people on TikTok because of how she danced

The video of the lady dancing while riding a power bike has gone viral and gained over 1.1 million views

Meanwhile, the way she shook her waist while on the bike has generated mixed reactions from TikTok users

A female police officer who performed a nice dance on top of a power bike has gone viral on TikTok.

The video that captured the nice waist dance was posted by @goodie_cbr1000rr and has sparked mixed reactions.

The policewoman danced beautifully on top of a power bike. Photo credit: TikTok/@goodie_cbr1000rr.

The white-coloured bike used by the woman is clearly marked "police", and she rode it on a major road.

Viral video of a policewoman dancing on a power bike

She mounted the bike and rode into the expressway. While navigating the broad road, she started dancing to Ayra Starr's Sability.

She removed her left hand from the bike and controlled it with her right hand. She used her left hand to gesture as she danced.

The most interesting point was in the second clip when she moved her waist to the beat. The video has since gone viral and attracted over 1.1 million views.

Mixed reactions have also trailed the video. While some praised the police officer, others said dancing on a moving bike could be dangerous.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@iPhototography said:

"When the rider is also a rider."

@Rea Pingiguan commented:

"Tell me you love your job without telling me you love your job."

@nyarkovictoria2 said:

"Dear lord protect this woman wherever she maybe."

@Shadow Walker commented:

"Heeeer!!! Was she twerking on the bike?"

@user3886616610363 said:

"Whenever I see you riding I feel like it's me. I wish to ride motorcycles like you."

@Promise_Noch commented:

"If some guys are police rider, I will definitely keep praying for divine concentration upon their life as they follow this one for back."

Video shows female lecturer dancing for her students

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female lecturer danced in the class while teaching.

The lady, who was elegantly dressed, moved her body in a sweet and powerful way.

Her students got excited and started shouting in joy because of how she danced.

