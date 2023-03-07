A video of a pregnant woman joyfully inhaling her husband's footwear has elicited reactions on social media

The man was about to step out when she stopped him and requested that he give her one of his footwear

The man reluctantly took it off and watched with surprise as his pregnant wife enjoyed taking in the smell of it

When pregnant, many women come up with cravings that are often considered absurd or weird.

A man was about to step out and he kissed his pregnant wife on the forehead, only for her to call him back.

She had a craving for his shoe. Photo Credit: @the_turay_family1

As he stopped, she requested one leg of his footwear. The man reluctantly heeded and watched with shock as his wife inhaled the shoe.

The funny moment was captured on camera and went viral on the social media platform TikTok.

Many men seized the opportunity to narrate their experiences with pregnant women in the past and their weird cravings.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

dolly said:

"Me I use to speak to every man I met on the way and even hug them I didn't care weather there where even with their wife's."

merlin said:

"As I'm talking to you my pregnant wife is sitting right behind the public toilet that no one doesn't want to even pass there,hmmm."

sifamus said:

"My wife always fighting me during her first pregnant. to the point I started fearing her . I always silent in the house hahaha."

Boss said:

"My own right nw is eating sawad beans am just tired and the worst thing is that she's forcing me to watch telenovela wit her."

Cyrano said:

"My wife will greet even stones on the way if she has no one to talked too....fear pregnant women."

Jnr Benjz said:

"I was driving and in infront of us there was a pick-up that was producing alot of smoke, my wife told me that I sold follow the smoking pick-up."

Kendrick said:

"I remember i wake up 1am to iron bedsheet because she like the flavor that comes out."

