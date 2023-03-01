A young lady got many persons emotional after sharing a clip of a woman crying because she was having a nice time with her mum

The lady said that she was doing a video in front of the woman's shop with her mum when it happened

Touched by the shop owner's action, the lady made a prayer for mothers all over the world and for all lost souls

A Nigerian lady was making a video with her mother when a shop owner suddenly burst into tears.

The stunned lady took to TikTok to share a clip of the woman crying and wiping tears off her face with a handkerchief.

The woman burst into tears. Photo Credit: @orente55

Source: TikTok

She said she was recording the clip with her mother in front of the woman's shop when she took note of the shop owner's emotional outburst. She captioned her clip:

"Am doing video for my mum in front of this woman's shop and this happen. The woman inside shop burst into tears."

She seized the moment to pray for mothers around the world as well as lost souls.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

His Brother's Gurlfriend said:

"Continue to rest in peace ✌️Abiyamo totoo OLUWA REMILEKUN I miss you."

——ZINAT said:

"I pray my mom live long to eat d fruit of my labour."

Babylast(Beautiful Ladies) said:

"Am even in tears continue resting in peace mum."

oluwadamilola said:

"Aliihamdulilaii may Almighty God protect her I pray she hi go mourn over her children."

missunique399 said:

"Continue to rest in peace aura mi,21 years without you hurts a lot."

Wunmi beauty empire said:

"Continue to rest in perfect peace Oluwagbemisola mi even though I dnt know u Buh I miss ur care as a mother Cus no one like u."

Female Pele said:

"Alhamdulillah ♥️May Allah Continue To Guide And Protect Her For Me."

