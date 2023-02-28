A Nigerian man stirred mixed reactions after saying he would send his mother back to her husband's house

According to him, he can not bear to return home from work to see his wife crying from being slapped by his mother

While some Nigerians saw reasons with his standpoint, others thought it may not be as easy as he is saying

A Nigerian man blatantly stated that he will send his biological mother to her husband's house should she lay hands on his wife.

The man made this statement when he was asked during a program what he would do if his mum slapped his wife.

Man vows to pursue his mother. Photo Credit: (@canwetalk_)

Source: TikTok

He tried to play out the scenario in his head as he imagined returning from work to find his wife weeping.

"Bro, imagine me coming back from work and my wife is crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My mother slapped her.

"My mother will go back to her husband's house."

Mixed reactions greeted his statement as many netizens supported his response.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Bekky stitches said:

"Every woman’s dream Buh that’s if you know the kind of mother you have and the wife isn’t a drama Queen either."

Badgirlelsie said:

"Same with my husband …nobody k mean nobody would disrespect my man no matter what you will pay dearly.."

Hit_the_gym said:

"As long as my wife no slap her back my mom will go to her husband house oo."

Mr AjLinks Concept said:

"Even though my wife is at fault my mum will go to her husband house first before i hear any explanation."

procie bae said:

'This man should go to heaven alive and seat next to angel Gabriel with free wifi."

Man pursues his mum from his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sent his mum packing for slapping his wife.

The young man had gotten married to the love of his life, and his mother decided to visit them for the first time.

However, after getting there, she began to make trouble with his wife to the extent of slapping her. When probed and tackled over her mistakes, the woman refused to accept it, but rather continued giving trouble and causing a problem in her son's matrimonial home.

This infuriated her son who could no longer hold himself back from sending his mother away from the house.

Source: Legit.ng