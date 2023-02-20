A video of a kid using a key to make an imaginary phone call as she talked like one of her parents has stirred funny reactions

She was so serious with her baby language that she even made pauses as if having a real conversation

Many people said that with the way the kid handled the phone, she must have learnt her mannerism from her mother

A funny video of a little kid acting like her mother who she probably always sees making a call has got people laughing.

In the clip shared by her father, the baby grabbed a key and started talking into it as if she were on a call.

People wondered what she was talking about. Photo source: @kaymoo80

Source: TikTok

Baby acting like an adult

She went through the act with all seriousness. The kid even paused for effect to show she was listening to the imaginary speaker. After pausing, she would continue as if giving a reply.

Despite being unable to talk fluently, many wondered what the kid was saying in her baby language.

Watch the video below:

Baby is a good listener, netizens say

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lynton Mogano said:

"The way she gives a person on the other side of the phn a chance to speak is jst out of ths world."

gorileng23 jokoed:

"She is so fluent in the language."

Ms Thing said:

"The fact that she pause and wait for the other calle to talk..I believe her story."

Brenda Fancy Abrams said:

"I think her boyfriend is in Taiwan."

msgee26 said:

"I like how she is pausing, to allow the 'other person' to respond."

PhindyP said:

"Such a good listener and communicator, too cute."

ephy said:

"They way she even pause and listening. mommy this is all you she copied all."

Source: Legit.ng